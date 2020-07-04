6309 Smithwick Drive

Amenities

LOW MAINTENANCE GARDEN HOME in upscale Craig Ranch golf community! Enjoy lock-and-leave, private,

flexible lifestyle here! A perfect home for busy professionals. Front garden maintained by HOA - dues included in rent. Walking distance to Craig Ranch TPC golf course, trails, fitness & spa! ENERGY EFFICIENT, 16 SEER HVAC, tankless water heaters, green features, low HERS* index. Popular DW Roseman floor plan features high ceilings, 3 bedrooms plus study, wood floors throughout 1st floor, gas-log fireplace, private owner's retreat upstairs, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, water filtration system & granite ctps. Great location! Within minutes of Hwy 121 & shopping. No smoking on premises. No pets. Must qualify!