Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6309 Smithwick Drive

6309 Smithwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Smithwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
LOW MAINTENANCE GARDEN HOME in upscale Craig Ranch golf community! Enjoy lock-and-leave, private,
flexible lifestyle here! A perfect home for busy professionals. Front garden maintained by HOA - dues included in rent. Walking distance to Craig Ranch TPC golf course, trails, fitness & spa! ENERGY EFFICIENT, 16 SEER HVAC, tankless water heaters, green features, low HERS* index. Popular DW Roseman floor plan features high ceilings, 3 bedrooms plus study, wood floors throughout 1st floor, gas-log fireplace, private owner's retreat upstairs, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, water filtration system & granite ctps. Great location! Within minutes of Hwy 121 & shopping. No smoking on premises. No pets. Must qualify!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Smithwick Drive have any available units?
6309 Smithwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Smithwick Drive have?
Some of 6309 Smithwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Smithwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Smithwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Smithwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6309 Smithwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6309 Smithwick Drive offer parking?
No, 6309 Smithwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Smithwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Smithwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Smithwick Drive have a pool?
No, 6309 Smithwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Smithwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6309 Smithwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Smithwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Smithwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

