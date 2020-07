Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For Lease. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home. Features include a wide open first floor, with guest bedroom with full bath. All appliances include: washer, dry, and refrigerator. Laundry is located on second floor next to a beautiful master with a large master bath, Walk-in Closets, and a second living area or loft. Lawn maintained by HOA. Beautiful outdoor patio with pergola. Pet friendly max 1 pet 25lbs limit.