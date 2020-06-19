All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6289 Davison Way

6289 Davison Way · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6289 Davison Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN VILLAS AT STONEGATE IN MCKINNEY! - Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, spacious master bedroom and dual closets! Large secondary bedrooms with TONS of storage. Oversized utility room conveniently located upstairs near all bedrooms. Conveniently located on the SE corner of Eldorado Parkway and Ridge Rd. behind Chick-fil-A. Within a 5 miles radius also enjoy easy access to 121-SRT and HWY 75, multiple country clubs, community parks, golf courses, movie theaters, and much more!

This property can not be found in google maps, please follow driving directions. Public Driving Directions: From 121-SRT and Stacy Rd, head north on Stacy Rd. Turn right onto Ridge Rd. Go approximately 2 miles. Community will be on the right just before the intersection of Ridge Rd and El Dorado Pkwy.

(RLNE3254122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6289 Davison Way have any available units?
6289 Davison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 6289 Davison Way currently offering any rent specials?
6289 Davison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6289 Davison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6289 Davison Way is pet friendly.
Does 6289 Davison Way offer parking?
Yes, 6289 Davison Way offers parking.
Does 6289 Davison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6289 Davison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6289 Davison Way have a pool?
No, 6289 Davison Way does not have a pool.
Does 6289 Davison Way have accessible units?
No, 6289 Davison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6289 Davison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6289 Davison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6289 Davison Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6289 Davison Way does not have units with air conditioning.

