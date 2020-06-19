6289 Davison Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN VILLAS AT STONEGATE IN MCKINNEY! - Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, spacious master bedroom and dual closets! Large secondary bedrooms with TONS of storage. Oversized utility room conveniently located upstairs near all bedrooms. Conveniently located on the SE corner of Eldorado Parkway and Ridge Rd. behind Chick-fil-A. Within a 5 miles radius also enjoy easy access to 121-SRT and HWY 75, multiple country clubs, community parks, golf courses, movie theaters, and much more!



This property can not be found in google maps, please follow driving directions. Public Driving Directions: From 121-SRT and Stacy Rd, head north on Stacy Rd. Turn right onto Ridge Rd. Go approximately 2 miles. Community will be on the right just before the intersection of Ridge Rd and El Dorado Pkwy.



