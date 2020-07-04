6116 Pine Meadow Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Beautiful home in highly desired location! One Guest bedroom downstairs. Spacious master bdrm, 2 other bedrooms and Game area upstairs. Easy access to 75 and 121 and shopping. Laminate or tile in common areas. Large backyard. Close to community pool. Must See!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.