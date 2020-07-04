All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:52 AM

6116 Pine Meadow Lane

6116 Pine Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Pine Meadow Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in highly desired location! One Guest bedroom downstairs. Spacious master bdrm, 2 other bedrooms and Game area upstairs. Easy access to 75 and 121 and shopping. Laminate or tile in common areas. Large backyard. Close to community pool. Must See!
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have any available units?
6116 Pine Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6116 Pine Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Pine Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Pine Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Pine Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Pine Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Pine Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

