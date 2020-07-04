6116 Berkshire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home in McKinney is move in ready! Living room has cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Bonus room upstairs! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to the breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The master bedroom is located on the 1st level! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining Enjoy the holidays in your new home. Half a month free if you move in on or before Dec. 17th