McKinney, TX
6116 Berkshire Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6116 Berkshire Road

6116 Berkshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Berkshire Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home in McKinney is move in ready! Living room has cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Bonus room upstairs! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to the breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The master bedroom is located on the 1st level! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining Enjoy the holidays in your new home. Half a month free if you move in on or before Dec. 17th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Berkshire Road have any available units?
6116 Berkshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Berkshire Road have?
Some of 6116 Berkshire Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Berkshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Berkshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Berkshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Berkshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6116 Berkshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Berkshire Road offers parking.
Does 6116 Berkshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Berkshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Berkshire Road have a pool?
No, 6116 Berkshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Berkshire Road have accessible units?
No, 6116 Berkshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Berkshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Berkshire Road has units with dishwashers.

