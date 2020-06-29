All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 9 2020

6100 White Pine Drive

Location

6100 White Pine Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Convenient location close to 121, Eldorado Pkwy and 75. one story open floor plan 4-2-2. Walking distance to the park and community pool. The home has many built-ins throughout and detail kitchen cabinetry. The open kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with fireplace and breakfast area. The nicely sized master is off the family room with views of the backyard and a beautiful bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are separated from the master bedroom and nicely sized and share one central located bath. Covered back porch and open deck with wood deck. 5 minutes drive to the Market Street on Eldorado PKwy. The listing agent is the owner of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

