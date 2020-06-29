6100 White Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Convenient location close to 121, Eldorado Pkwy and 75. one story open floor plan 4-2-2. Walking distance to the park and community pool. The home has many built-ins throughout and detail kitchen cabinetry. The open kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with fireplace and breakfast area. The nicely sized master is off the family room with views of the backyard and a beautiful bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are separated from the master bedroom and nicely sized and share one central located bath. Covered back porch and open deck with wood deck. 5 minutes drive to the Market Street on Eldorado PKwy. The listing agent is the owner of the house.