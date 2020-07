Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Well maintained home with 4 bedrooms plus study room and large living room and game room. Upgrades include Granite countertops in the kitchen, SS appliance, center island. Ceramic tile throughout wet area, duel vanities in the over-sized master bath with separated tub and shower. Convenient to shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to US-75, 121, 380 and golf course. Recognized McKinney ISD schools. Ready for Move-In on July 10th.