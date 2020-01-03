605 Jeans Creek Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Charming two story town-home nestled on a corner lot featuring tons of curb appeal. An elegant front walk and beautifully

landscaped yard are accented by a red brick exterior with grey siding and navy shutters. Bright neutral paint tones and an open

concept living space give the home an inviting feel. Plantation shutters throughout allow for tons of natural light. Over-sized

kitchen boasts ample storage space, corian counter-tops and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. 2nd living space and

all bedrooms upstairs. Yard care provided by HOA. Don't miss this one! Pets case by case, 200.00 admin fee.