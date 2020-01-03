All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Jeans Creek Dr

605 Jeans Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Jeans Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two story town-home nestled on a corner lot featuring tons of curb appeal. An elegant front walk and beautifully
landscaped yard are accented by a red brick exterior with grey siding and navy shutters. Bright neutral paint tones and an open
concept living space give the home an inviting feel. Plantation shutters throughout allow for tons of natural light. Over-sized
kitchen boasts ample storage space, corian counter-tops and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. 2nd living space and
all bedrooms upstairs. Yard care provided by HOA. Don't miss this one! Pets case by case, 200.00 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have any available units?
605 Jeans Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 605 Jeans Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
605 Jeans Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Jeans Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Jeans Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Jeans Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Jeans Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

