All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 604 Mozart Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
604 Mozart Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

604 Mozart Way

604 Mozart Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

604 Mozart Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Ready to live more when not in a daily commute grind? Mozart is singing your tune. While Overlooking a Scotland heritage fairway of exclusive Stonebridge Ranch CC, peace and calm as you watch the wind ripple through the rough may make it seem you are away from it all from your own back stone fenced patio.Inside designer colors, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, wood floors that flow seamlessly from welcoming space to entertaining space. The kitchen in this dreamy abode is its heart.Huge island seems tailor made for grocery, party bites or project landing spot. Spa-like owner suite boasts a closet that seems to never end, Ritz style soaking tub and 10' vanity counter.Discerning folks this one is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Mozart Way have any available units?
604 Mozart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Mozart Way have?
Some of 604 Mozart Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Mozart Way currently offering any rent specials?
604 Mozart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Mozart Way pet-friendly?
No, 604 Mozart Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 604 Mozart Way offer parking?
Yes, 604 Mozart Way offers parking.
Does 604 Mozart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Mozart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Mozart Way have a pool?
No, 604 Mozart Way does not have a pool.
Does 604 Mozart Way have accessible units?
No, 604 Mozart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Mozart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Mozart Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center