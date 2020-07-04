604 Mozart Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Ready to live more when not in a daily commute grind? Mozart is singing your tune. While Overlooking a Scotland heritage fairway of exclusive Stonebridge Ranch CC, peace and calm as you watch the wind ripple through the rough may make it seem you are away from it all from your own back stone fenced patio.Inside designer colors, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, wood floors that flow seamlessly from welcoming space to entertaining space. The kitchen in this dreamy abode is its heart.Huge island seems tailor made for grocery, party bites or project landing spot. Spa-like owner suite boasts a closet that seems to never end, Ritz style soaking tub and 10' vanity counter.Discerning folks this one is ready for you.