McKinney, TX
604 Cypress Hill Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

604 Cypress Hill Drive

604 Cypress Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 Cypress Hill Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FANTASTIC SPACIOUS 4 BR 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN GREAT AREA. 12 MONTH LEASE. $50 APP FEE
EACH OCCUPANT 18 YEARS AND OLDER. CRIMINAL AND BACKGROUND CHECK. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS
OR ASKED TO LEAVE. INCOME MUST BE 3 X LEASE AMOUNT. MINIMUM 12 MONTH WORK HISTORY IN SAME LINE OF WORK. SUBMIT COPY OF DL FOR EACH APPLICANT. SUBMIT 2 MONTHS PAYCHECK STUBS
PROOF OF INCOME FOR EACH APPLICANT. TENANT MUST VERIFY SCHOOLS.
THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY. NEWISH CARPET. SPRINKLER SYSTEM. HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING AREA. HUGE GAMEROOM UPSTAIRS. LOTS OF ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have any available units?
604 Cypress Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have?
Some of 604 Cypress Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Cypress Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Cypress Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Cypress Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Cypress Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Cypress Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Cypress Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Cypress Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Cypress Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Cypress Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

