FANTASTIC SPACIOUS 4 BR 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN GREAT AREA. 12 MONTH LEASE. $50 APP FEE EACH OCCUPANT 18 YEARS AND OLDER. CRIMINAL AND BACKGROUND CHECK. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS OR ASKED TO LEAVE. INCOME MUST BE 3 X LEASE AMOUNT. MINIMUM 12 MONTH WORK HISTORY IN SAME LINE OF WORK. SUBMIT COPY OF DL FOR EACH APPLICANT. SUBMIT 2 MONTHS PAYCHECK STUBS PROOF OF INCOME FOR EACH APPLICANT. TENANT MUST VERIFY SCHOOLS. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY. NEWISH CARPET. SPRINKLER SYSTEM. HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING AREA. HUGE GAMEROOM UPSTAIRS. LOTS OF ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have any available units?
604 Cypress Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Cypress Hill Drive have?
Some of 604 Cypress Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Cypress Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Cypress Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.