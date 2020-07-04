603 N Kentucky Street

Charming historic property 9 doors from the downtown square! Featuring modern updates such as marble counters and stainless steel appliances while preserving the Craftsman Charm. Spacious covered patio in front and open patio in sprawling backyard. Flowing floorplan great for entertaining. Property has pending historic designation making this truly a one of a kind opportunity to lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
