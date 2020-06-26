All apartments in McKinney
6017 Sidney Lane

Location

6017 Sidney Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful house, 3 bedroom , 2 bath, single story , located in a well established area of Mckinney, bright and open floor plan, with a big backyard. Kitchen with tile back-splash, Island, split Master, Bath with double vanities, separate shower. Carpet , bathrooms and property will be cleaned before the new tenant moves in. Pets will be considered on case to case basis. Pet deposit would be required,The residents of the community have the facility of 2 swimming pools. Text or email agent for additional info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

