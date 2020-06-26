6017 Sidney Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful house, 3 bedroom , 2 bath, single story , located in a well established area of Mckinney, bright and open floor plan, with a big backyard. Kitchen with tile back-splash, Island, split Master, Bath with double vanities, separate shower. Carpet , bathrooms and property will be cleaned before the new tenant moves in. Pets will be considered on case to case basis. Pet deposit would be required,The residents of the community have the facility of 2 swimming pools. Text or email agent for additional info.