All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6008 Calloway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6008 Calloway Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:53 PM

6008 Calloway Drive

6008 Calloway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6008 Calloway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately maintained home. This home feels like new and features and open floor plan. Kitchen is open to living and boasts stainless appliances and high end finishes. Large master bed and bath with separate shower and garden tub and a large walk in closet! Lots of windows throughout make this a bright and happy home. High fenced backyard and shed. Two car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Calloway Drive have any available units?
6008 Calloway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Calloway Drive have?
Some of 6008 Calloway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Calloway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Calloway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Calloway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Calloway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6008 Calloway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Calloway Drive offers parking.
Does 6008 Calloway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Calloway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Calloway Drive have a pool?
No, 6008 Calloway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Calloway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6008 Calloway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Calloway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Calloway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center