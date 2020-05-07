6008 Calloway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately maintained home. This home feels like new and features and open floor plan. Kitchen is open to living and boasts stainless appliances and high end finishes. Large master bed and bath with separate shower and garden tub and a large walk in closet! Lots of windows throughout make this a bright and happy home. High fenced backyard and shed. Two car attached garage!