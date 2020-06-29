5809 Deer Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Immaculate house with great open floor plan. Downstairs has 1 guest bedroom, upstairs has master bedroom and 2 other bedroom. Kitchen island, breakfast nook with window seats. Only two houses from Johnson Elementary School. Close to community pool. Laminate floors in family room, formal dining, and hallways. Such a great home at such a great location will not last long. Hurry!! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.