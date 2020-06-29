All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5809 Deer Run Drive

5809 Deer Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Deer Run Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate house with great open floor plan. Downstairs has 1 guest bedroom, upstairs has master bedroom and 2 other bedroom. Kitchen island, breakfast nook with window seats. Only two houses from Johnson Elementary School. Close to community pool. Laminate floors in family room, formal dining, and hallways. Such a great home at such a great location will not last long. Hurry!! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Deer Run Drive have any available units?
5809 Deer Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Deer Run Drive have?
Some of 5809 Deer Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Deer Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Deer Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Deer Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Deer Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5809 Deer Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Deer Run Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 Deer Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Deer Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Deer Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Deer Run Drive has a pool.
Does 5809 Deer Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Deer Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Deer Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Deer Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

