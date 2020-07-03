All apartments in McKinney
Location

5720 Zephyr Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This charming single-story new build home has vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and family room making it feel much larger than the square footage. The kitchen is open to the family room with plenty of cabinets and a huge breakfast bar. If you enjoy fresh air and being outdoors, this is the home you have been waiting for and with the large covered patio, you can easily take the party outside. The private master suite is large but still makes you feel cozy and with two large closets and separate vanities, everyone has their own “me” space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Zephyr Road have any available units?
5720 Zephyr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 Zephyr Road have?
Some of 5720 Zephyr Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Zephyr Road currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Zephyr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Zephyr Road pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Zephyr Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5720 Zephyr Road offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Zephyr Road offers parking.
Does 5720 Zephyr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Zephyr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Zephyr Road have a pool?
No, 5720 Zephyr Road does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Zephyr Road have accessible units?
No, 5720 Zephyr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Zephyr Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Zephyr Road has units with dishwashers.

