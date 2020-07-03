5720 Zephyr Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This charming single-story new build home has vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and family room making it feel much larger than the square footage. The kitchen is open to the family room with plenty of cabinets and a huge breakfast bar. If you enjoy fresh air and being outdoors, this is the home you have been waiting for and with the large covered patio, you can easily take the party outside. The private master suite is large but still makes you feel cozy and with two large closets and separate vanities, everyone has their own “me” space!