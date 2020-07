Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Frisco ISD. Very close to Hwy 121 and US-75. Minutes to shopping malls,dinning and entertainment. Large living area overlooking the backyard. Wonderful eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Master features large walkin closet and bath with separate shower. Very near community park and pool. Dont miss it.