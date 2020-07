Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Most beautiful lot in Cambridge back to water and bridge with wooden deck. 3.2.2, study and mud room. Kitchen with upgraded granite, backsplash, 42 in cabinets, large island, & open to living area with fireplace. High ceiling, wood floor and tiles in wet area. Great water view from master bdrm, living & kitchen. Must see!! you will fall in love with this house.