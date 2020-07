Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!!! Home shows like a 10. Updates galore. Beautiful 4 bedroom single story with split bedroom floor plan. Several recent updates inc carpet, paint, granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, extensive hard wood floors in entry, hall ways, dining room and family rooms plus travertine tile in kitchen, breakfast area and 42 in Maple cabinets. 8' BOB fence is going to be installed this Spring.