5613 Buttercup Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Stunning model home like property for your new home! Bright open dining room. Granite counters in kitchen open to living room. Large study with french doors. One bedroom down. Beautiful custom flooring that looks like stained concrete. Upstairs you will not believe the HUGE bedrooms with walk-in closets. Great for a large family. The master is oversized and exquisite. Large covered patio. Many custom details with pride of ownership in highly sought after Eldorado Heights.