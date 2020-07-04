All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:54 AM

5613 Buttercup Lane

5613 Buttercup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Buttercup Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning model home like property for your new home! Bright open dining room. Granite counters in kitchen open to living room. Large study with french doors. One bedroom down. Beautiful custom flooring that looks like stained concrete. Upstairs you will not believe the HUGE bedrooms with walk-in closets. Great for a large family. The master is oversized and exquisite. Large covered patio. Many custom details with pride of ownership in highly sought after Eldorado Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Buttercup Lane have any available units?
5613 Buttercup Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Buttercup Lane have?
Some of 5613 Buttercup Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Buttercup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Buttercup Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Buttercup Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Buttercup Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5613 Buttercup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Buttercup Lane offers parking.
Does 5613 Buttercup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Buttercup Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Buttercup Lane have a pool?
No, 5613 Buttercup Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Buttercup Lane have accessible units?
No, 5613 Buttercup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Buttercup Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Buttercup Lane has units with dishwashers.

