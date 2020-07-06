All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

5608 Ridgepass Lane

5608 Ridgepass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Ridgepass Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
50 per cent off first month’s rent if lease signed by October 31.

Luxurious Rental Home with Three Bedrooms, Upgrades Start at the Front Door and Flow Throughout the Entire Home. Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Wood Floors in Entry through Family Room. Tile in Kitchen and Wet Areas. Bay Window in Breakfast Nook and Master Bedroom. Double Vanities in Master with Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Split Plan for Privacy. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and mounted TV's in Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom and Patio. Great Covered Patio with Grill and Large Back Yard. Offers access to community swimming pool, playground, bike path, and greenbelt. Highly sought after Prosper Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have any available units?
5608 Ridgepass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have?
Some of 5608 Ridgepass Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Ridgepass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Ridgepass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Ridgepass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Ridgepass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane offer parking?
No, 5608 Ridgepass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5608 Ridgepass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5608 Ridgepass Lane has a pool.
Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have accessible units?
No, 5608 Ridgepass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Ridgepass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Ridgepass Lane has units with dishwashers.

