5608 Ridgepass Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

50 per cent off first month’s rent if lease signed by October 31.



Luxurious Rental Home with Three Bedrooms, Upgrades Start at the Front Door and Flow Throughout the Entire Home. Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Wood Floors in Entry through Family Room. Tile in Kitchen and Wet Areas. Bay Window in Breakfast Nook and Master Bedroom. Double Vanities in Master with Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Split Plan for Privacy. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and mounted TV's in Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom and Patio. Great Covered Patio with Grill and Large Back Yard. Offers access to community swimming pool, playground, bike path, and greenbelt. Highly sought after Prosper Schools.