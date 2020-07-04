5605 River Highlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Highland home in Craig Ranch’s prestigious gated community. Come home to this luxurious 2-story home, and kick back on the extended outdoor patio w. fireplace, or enjoy the upstairs media and game rooms with wet bar! The open floor plan includes a family room with a large corner stone fireplace, large open kitchen w. over-sized island, breakfast area, Knotty Alder cabinets, granite counter tops. The dining room is large, open and right next to the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms are downstairs, plus a study by the entrance. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout, neutral grey color scheme.

4 car garage w. epoxy floors!