McKinney, TX
5605 River Highlands Drive
Last updated June 1 2019

5605 River Highlands Drive

5605 River Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5605 River Highlands Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Highland home in Craig Ranch’s prestigious gated community. Come home to this luxurious 2-story home, and kick back on the extended outdoor patio w. fireplace, or enjoy the upstairs media and game rooms with wet bar! The open floor plan includes a family room with a large corner stone fireplace, large open kitchen w. over-sized island, breakfast area, Knotty Alder cabinets, granite counter tops. The dining room is large, open and right next to the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms are downstairs, plus a study by the entrance. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout, neutral grey color scheme.
4 car garage w. epoxy floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 River Highlands Drive have any available units?
5605 River Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 River Highlands Drive have?
Some of 5605 River Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 River Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5605 River Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 River Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5605 River Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5605 River Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5605 River Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 5605 River Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 River Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 River Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 5605 River Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5605 River Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 5605 River Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 River Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 River Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

