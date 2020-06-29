5605 Bottiglia Way

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with master and guest bedroom downstairs with 4 full bath in the very corner of 121 and Stacy with highly accredited Allen Schools. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. large Backyard with covered patio. Close to the Allen Outlet malls and shopping centers and two major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
