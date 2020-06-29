5605 Bottiglia Way

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with master and guest bedroom downstairs with 4 full bath in the very corner of 121 and Stacy with highly accredited Allen Schools. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. large Backyard with covered patio. Close to the Allen Outlet malls and shopping centers and two major highways.