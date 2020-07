Amenities

Open and Airy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floorplan on quiet greenbelt lined street in the Heart of McKinney. Large open Kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite counters, and open to main living area. Oversized patio with covered arbor and ample greenspace. Great home in a great neighborhood with community pool, greenbelt and bike trails. A must see.