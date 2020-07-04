5432 Pebble Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic west McKinney home, nestled among mature trees, and a definite feeling of home! Split bedroom floor plan, tucks a way master suite for relaxation. Upgrades in 2017 to include, wood floors, new paint, and fresh carpet! Formal dining can also make for sitting area or office. Nice sized kitchen has center island, breakfast bar, lot's of counter space, and an eat in kitchen. Den has vaulted ceilings, warm wood burning fireplace and is open to kitchen.Great sized backyard, with plenty of room for play time or a pet. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee per person of 18 yrs. or older. Certified funds for app fee, deposit, and first month's rent. Provide copy of DL and income verification.