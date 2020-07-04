All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5432 Pebble Court

5432 Pebble Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Pebble Ct, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic west McKinney home, nestled among mature trees, and a definite feeling of home! Split bedroom floor plan, tucks a way master suite for relaxation. Upgrades in 2017 to include, wood floors, new paint, and fresh carpet! Formal dining can also make for sitting area or office. Nice sized kitchen has center island, breakfast bar, lot's of counter space, and an eat in kitchen. Den has vaulted ceilings, warm wood burning fireplace and is open to kitchen.Great sized backyard, with plenty of room for play time or a pet. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee per person of 18 yrs. or older. Certified funds for app fee, deposit, and first month's rent. Provide copy of DL and income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Pebble Court have any available units?
5432 Pebble Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Pebble Court have?
Some of 5432 Pebble Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Pebble Court currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Pebble Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Pebble Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 Pebble Court is pet friendly.
Does 5432 Pebble Court offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Pebble Court offers parking.
Does 5432 Pebble Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Pebble Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Pebble Court have a pool?
No, 5432 Pebble Court does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Pebble Court have accessible units?
No, 5432 Pebble Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Pebble Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Pebble Court has units with dishwashers.

