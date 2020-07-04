5432 Oakley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Charming single story located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Village Park! ALLEN ISD! This spacious floor plan offers split bedrooms which is great for entertaining. Property is loaded with upgrades including 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops, tile floors throughout the house, crown molding, stone fire place, gas logs,beautifully landscaped, located on a private corner lot, with rear entry 2 car garage and sprinkler system. Location is convenient to Hwy 121 & 75, Lifetime Fitness, Cinemark, shopping & dining areas! Appliances included. Property is ready for move in. Freshly painted throughout, new fence and roof! A must see!