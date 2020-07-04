All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:04 AM

5432 Oakley Road

5432 Oakley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Oakley Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming single story located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Village Park! ALLEN ISD! This spacious floor plan offers split bedrooms which is great for entertaining. Property is loaded with upgrades including 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops, tile floors throughout the house, crown molding, stone fire place, gas logs,beautifully landscaped, located on a private corner lot, with rear entry 2 car garage and sprinkler system. Location is convenient to Hwy 121 & 75, Lifetime Fitness, Cinemark, shopping & dining areas! Appliances included. Property is ready for move in. Freshly painted throughout, new fence and roof! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Oakley Road have any available units?
5432 Oakley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Oakley Road have?
Some of 5432 Oakley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Oakley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Oakley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Oakley Road pet-friendly?
No, 5432 Oakley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5432 Oakley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Oakley Road offers parking.
Does 5432 Oakley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Oakley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Oakley Road have a pool?
No, 5432 Oakley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Oakley Road have accessible units?
No, 5432 Oakley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Oakley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Oakley Road has units with dishwashers.

