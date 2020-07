Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful house located in Eldorado Heights surrounded by great school district. This single story house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen, 2 dining areas and 2 fireplaces, one is in master bedroom and another in sitting area. Large master bedroom has Jacuzzi in bath. Carpeted bedrooms, Hardwood in all other area.