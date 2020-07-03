5416 Great Worth Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Wonderful feature filled home in a great community! Front yard overlooks the community park, amazing view and landscaping. Engineered hardwood flooring in the living area. Gas fireplace with accent stones. Granite countertops in the kitchen, with built-in wine cooler. Surround sound system through the home. 1st floor features a sound proofed study and a bonus room. 2nd floor features Master suite with a lot of natural light, garden tub and updated lighting fixtures and countertops. Large gameroom with a bar and refrigerator. Backyard with extended patio, pergola and fan! Board on board fence with a extra side yard. 3 car Tandem garage with a built in storm shelter. Community pond, trail and pool! Allen ISD!