Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:14 AM

5416 Great Worth Way

Location

5416 Great Worth Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful feature filled home in a great community! Front yard overlooks the community park, amazing view and landscaping. Engineered hardwood flooring in the living area. Gas fireplace with accent stones. Granite countertops in the kitchen, with built-in wine cooler. Surround sound system through the home. 1st floor features a sound proofed study and a bonus room. 2nd floor features Master suite with a lot of natural light, garden tub and updated lighting fixtures and countertops. Large gameroom with a bar and refrigerator. Backyard with extended patio, pergola and fan! Board on board fence with a extra side yard. 3 car Tandem garage with a built in storm shelter. Community pond, trail and pool! Allen ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Great Worth Way have any available units?
5416 Great Worth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Great Worth Way have?
Some of 5416 Great Worth Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Great Worth Way currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Great Worth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Great Worth Way pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Great Worth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5416 Great Worth Way offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Great Worth Way offers parking.
Does 5416 Great Worth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Great Worth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Great Worth Way have a pool?
Yes, 5416 Great Worth Way has a pool.
Does 5416 Great Worth Way have accessible units?
No, 5416 Great Worth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Great Worth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 Great Worth Way has units with dishwashers.

