One of the bigger home for this price with a great floor plan in the community. Fully equipped Kitchen with refrigerator, breakfast open to family room. Laundry room comes with washer and Dryer. Bedrooms with closets, blinds and ceiling fans. Master has a view of backyard. Very Close to Hwy 380 near Baylor Medical Center. Come see this home before it is gone! SHOWINGS from August 1st 2019.