Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOMS, 3 LIVING AREAS! EXCELLENT McKinney SCHOOLS (WALK 1 BLOCK TO ELEMENTARY)! HARDWOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS! MASTER BEDROOM IS HUGE AND DOWNSTAIRS! 4 BEDROOMS UP WITH 2 FULL BATH ROOMS UP. LARGE GAME ROOM! HUGE PANTRY AND UTILITY ROOM. TERRIFIC PROPERTY AT A VERY AFFORDABLE PRICE! BACK YARD IS NICE SIZE! HORIZON CITY PARK 1 BLOCK WALKING DISTANCE … PRICED RIGHT AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY NOW! YES PETS ACCEPTED! Section 8 qualified property.