5317 Grove Cove Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning North facing 4 bedrooms 3 bath, Game room, media room,2 car garage home in highly sought after community of Heatherwood with Prosper ISD. Master and another bedroom with its own bath downstairs. Extensive handscraped Hardwood Flooring in entry, Dining, Kitchen,Breakfast area and Family room, Gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen include oversized island,Granite counters,custom backsplash open to Generous Family Room with stone fireplace.Stunning Master Suite features bay window,garden tub. secondary bedrooms are big. Pool sized Backyard, Covered Patio. Walking distance to elementary,amazing parks, splash pad, & community pool and main highways 121 and 75 and shopping district.