Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5317 Grove Cove Drive

5317 Grove Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Grove Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning North facing 4 bedrooms 3 bath, Game room, media room,2 car garage home in highly sought after community of Heatherwood with Prosper ISD. Master and another bedroom with its own bath downstairs. Extensive handscraped Hardwood Flooring in entry, Dining, Kitchen,Breakfast area and Family room, Gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen include oversized island,Granite counters,custom backsplash open to Generous Family Room with stone fireplace.Stunning Master Suite features bay window,garden tub. secondary bedrooms are big. Pool sized Backyard, Covered Patio. Walking distance to elementary,amazing parks, splash pad, & community pool and main highways 121 and 75 and shopping district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have any available units?
5317 Grove Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have?
Some of 5317 Grove Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Grove Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Grove Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Grove Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Grove Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Grove Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Grove Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5317 Grove Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5317 Grove Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Grove Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Grove Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

