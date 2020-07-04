All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5313 Sandalwood Drive
5313 Sandalwood Drive

Location

5313 Sandalwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

wine room
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
wine room
Beautifully maintained home in coveted Stonebridge Ranch. The curb appeal is top notch with lush grass and beautiful landscaping. Enter through the front door and you are greeted by stunning hand scraped wood floors and an amazing wine room. Granite counters and plantation shutters are the perfect touch. The master and two bedrooms are downstairs while the third bedroom shares space with game room and full bath which can be used as almost-private quarters. The floor plan is very open and perfect for entertaining. Ceiling-mounted, Bluetooth enabled audio included. Roof is Class 4,impact-resistant. If lease start date before Sept 15, owner will offer 2 adult and 2 child tickets for Medieval Times in Dallas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have any available units?
5313 Sandalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have?
Some of 5313 Sandalwood Drive's amenities include wine room, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Sandalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Sandalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Sandalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Sandalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Sandalwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

