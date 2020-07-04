5313 Sandalwood Drive

Amenities

Beautifully maintained home in coveted Stonebridge Ranch. The curb appeal is top notch with lush grass and beautiful landscaping. Enter through the front door and you are greeted by stunning hand scraped wood floors and an amazing wine room. Granite counters and plantation shutters are the perfect touch. The master and two bedrooms are downstairs while the third bedroom shares space with game room and full bath which can be used as almost-private quarters. The floor plan is very open and perfect for entertaining. Ceiling-mounted, Bluetooth enabled audio included. Roof is Class 4,impact-resistant. If lease start date before Sept 15, owner will offer 2 adult and 2 child tickets for Medieval Times in Dallas