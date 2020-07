Amenities

Completely redone on the inside. New Laminate wood looking floors through out including master closet. Fresh paint, Tile floors Kitchen and Laundry room, New AC and New Roof 2019. Also includes a Nest thermostat that you can control from your smart phone. No carpet in this home!! Crown Molding throughout with a large walk in Pantry. This home is a great location next to schools and easy access to 75.