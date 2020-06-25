All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5312 Grove Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5312 Grove Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5312 Grove Cove Drive

5312 Grove Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5312 Grove Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fabulous Home in PROSPER ISD with AMAZING POOL, SPA & OUTDOOR KITCHEN absolutely ready to move in and enjoy! This home has 4 BR, 3.5 BA with upgrades including PERGO scratch resistant beautiful laminate floors, incredible pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen, new interior paint, granite in master bath, BEAUTIFUL BARN WOOD accent wall in master bedroom. GAME ROOM & BIG MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Down is the master suite, study, formal dining & living room, & extra large utility room. With all the upgrades in this house AND the pool, spa & outdoor kitchen, you can not find a better deal in Prosper ISD. Go to GO4RENT to see rental criteria before showing is set. Short Term Lease Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have any available units?
5312 Grove Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have?
Some of 5312 Grove Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Grove Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Grove Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Grove Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Grove Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Grove Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Grove Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5312 Grove Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5312 Grove Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Grove Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Grove Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center