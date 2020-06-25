5312 Grove Cove Drive

Amenities

Fabulous Home in PROSPER ISD with AMAZING POOL, SPA & OUTDOOR KITCHEN absolutely ready to move in and enjoy! This home has 4 BR, 3.5 BA with upgrades including PERGO scratch resistant beautiful laminate floors, incredible pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen, new interior paint, granite in master bath, BEAUTIFUL BARN WOOD accent wall in master bedroom. GAME ROOM & BIG MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Down is the master suite, study, formal dining & living room, & extra large utility room. With all the upgrades in this house AND the pool, spa & outdoor kitchen, you can not find a better deal in Prosper ISD. Go to GO4RENT to see rental criteria before showing is set. Short Term Lease Negotiable.