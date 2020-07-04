5309 Golden Wheat Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE!!! Absolutely GORGEOUS, one-story, open & spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms with master split for privacy, 2 bathrooms updated with granite top, formal living, breakfast and study. Every aspect of this home has been updated: newly updated master bath room, SS Appliances including Samsung French door refrigerator, SS oven, and gas stove. Engineer wood floors throughout the house, new SS sink, new paint, new patio door and more. Skylight in kitchen. Custom made deck with sink and fan. Backyard freshly re-landscaped. Close to elementary, park, 121 & 75. Don't miss out!