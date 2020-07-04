All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5309 Golden Wheat Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5309 Golden Wheat Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:02 AM

5309 Golden Wheat Lane

5309 Golden Wheat Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5309 Golden Wheat Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE!!! Absolutely GORGEOUS, one-story, open & spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms with master split for privacy, 2 bathrooms updated with granite top, formal living, breakfast and study. Every aspect of this home has been updated: newly updated master bath room, SS Appliances including Samsung French door refrigerator, SS oven, and gas stove. Engineer wood floors throughout the house, new SS sink, new paint, new patio door and more. Skylight in kitchen. Custom made deck with sink and fan. Backyard freshly re-landscaped. Close to elementary, park, 121 & 75. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have any available units?
5309 Golden Wheat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have?
Some of 5309 Golden Wheat Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Golden Wheat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Golden Wheat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Golden Wheat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane offers parking.
Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have a pool?
No, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have accessible units?
No, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Golden Wheat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Golden Wheat Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center