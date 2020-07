Amenities

walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great family home with awesome floor plan in a wonderful family neighborhood. Large space with beautiful mastebedrooms. split formals, Kitchen with island are very convenient to open style opens to a spacious living area with gas fireplace. Curved staircase, good sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Nice backyard and great schools! The most amazing thing is community facility with beautiful tennis courts, pool, park and more.