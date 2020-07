Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautiful updated home in the heart of McKinney! Open living room with laminate floor. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Dual sinks in the master bathroom. Frameless showers. Large game room upstairs with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Formal dining and 2 living areas downstairs. Title master shower with bench. Plenty of storage. Easy access to highways, shopping centers. Refrigerator included. Make it your lovely home today!