All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5216 Crossvine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5216 Crossvine Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:59 PM

5216 Crossvine Lane

5216 Crossvine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5216 Crossvine Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare find one story, 4 Bedrooms,study and 2 bathroom with stainless appliances. Large Kitchen with island lots of cabinet space, wood flooring, ceramic tile, open floor plan kitchen opens into the family room. Double french doors in study which can turn into extra bedroom. House is 3 houses away from community pool. Close . New Thermal Barrier roof ,to save you electric bill. Few blocks from exemplary elementary school, close distance to middle school, McKinney new APEX Center, library and Tennis fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Crossvine Lane have any available units?
5216 Crossvine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Crossvine Lane have?
Some of 5216 Crossvine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Crossvine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Crossvine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Crossvine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Crossvine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5216 Crossvine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Crossvine Lane offers parking.
Does 5216 Crossvine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Crossvine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Crossvine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5216 Crossvine Lane has a pool.
Does 5216 Crossvine Lane have accessible units?
No, 5216 Crossvine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Crossvine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Crossvine Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center