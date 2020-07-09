5216 Crossvine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Rare find one story, 4 Bedrooms,study and 2 bathroom with stainless appliances. Large Kitchen with island lots of cabinet space, wood flooring, ceramic tile, open floor plan kitchen opens into the family room. Double french doors in study which can turn into extra bedroom. House is 3 houses away from community pool. Close . New Thermal Barrier roof ,to save you electric bill. Few blocks from exemplary elementary school, close distance to middle school, McKinney new APEX Center, library and Tennis fields.