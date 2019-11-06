5212 Spicewood Drive

Amenities
Stunning single story with Great Drive up Appeal. Three bed two bath open concept home is light and bright inviting you into a Large living area with eat in kitchen and high ceiling. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar and stainless steel refrigerator. Master bedroom is located on the opposite side of the home from the secondary bedroom and has a large closet en suite bathroom with separate shower area. Secondary bedroom have plenty of closet space. Pretty, well maintain and ready for immediate move-in! 3 bed 2 bath with 2 living areas.