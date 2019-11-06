All apartments in McKinney
5212 Spicewood Drive

5212 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Spicewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning single story with Great Drive up Appeal. Three bed two bath open concept home is light and bright inviting you into a Large living area with eat in kitchen and high ceiling. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar and stainless steel refrigerator. Master bedroom is located on the opposite side of the home from the secondary bedroom and has a large closet en suite bathroom with separate shower area. Secondary bedroom have plenty of closet space. Pretty, well maintain and ready for immediate move-in! 3 bed 2 bath with 2 living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
5212 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 Spicewood Drive have?
Some of 5212 Spicewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5212 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5212 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5212 Spicewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5212 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5212 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5212 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

