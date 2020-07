Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful spacious house is located in a well developed area of city of Mckinney with Prosper ISD. The fully equipped media room and 3 living areas create great space for family activities and events. The property is close to main roads like Lake Forest Dr, 380, and 75. The major shopping centers and restaurants are just few minutes away.

