Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Awesome home on great corner lot across from greenbelt! Wood laminate flooring in living areas, natural stone tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. Great floor plan with two large living areas. Entry opens to stacked formals. Spacious master is split for privacy and features large bath & closet. 4 minute walk to McKinney Boyd High School and within 2 miles of Hwy 380. Close to shopping! Tenant to have carpet professionally cleaned on move out.