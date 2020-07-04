5201 Stoney Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Immaculate single story home. Located on a beautiful corner lot in sought after neighborhood. New carpet and fresh paint! Beautiful landscaping front and back. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout living areas and Formal Dining. C-Tile in Kitchen, Breakfast and baths. Electric downdraft cooktop with grill in great kitchen! Lovely Master Suite has WIC, garden tub, large tile shower, linen. 2 large living areas. Crape Myrtles in back yard with large patio. Great location and neighborhood. Enjoy the summer at the community pool, park and playground! *Maintenance Free Lawn provided by landlord*