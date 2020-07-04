5112 Datewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous location. Prosper ISD. Beautiful one story with open kitchen, dining and family room with stone fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths AND study off entry has French doors and wood laminate floors. Ceramic tile in walkways and kitchen. Wood laminate in family room. Carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and gas cook top. Granite tops. Planning desk off kitchen. 2 inch window blinds and covered rear patio. Energy Star Certified. Pets are case by case. Lawn Care included. Convenient to shops, restaurants.

Showings start Friday August 2.