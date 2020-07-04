All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

5112 Datewood Lane

5112 Datewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Datewood Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous location. Prosper ISD. Beautiful one story with open kitchen, dining and family room with stone fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths AND study off entry has French doors and wood laminate floors. Ceramic tile in walkways and kitchen. Wood laminate in family room. Carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and gas cook top. Granite tops. Planning desk off kitchen. 2 inch window blinds and covered rear patio. Energy Star Certified. Pets are case by case. Lawn Care included. Convenient to shops, restaurants.
Showings start Friday August 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Datewood Lane have any available units?
5112 Datewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Datewood Lane have?
Some of 5112 Datewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Datewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Datewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Datewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Datewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Datewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Datewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5112 Datewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Datewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Datewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5112 Datewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Datewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5112 Datewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Datewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Datewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

