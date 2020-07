Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in historic McKinney! Light and bright. Vinyl wood flooring throughout home. Newly painted inside and out. Updated bathroom. Large living room with stone fireplace. Separate utility room with extra storage and sink with full size washer and dryer. Refrigerator, new dishwasher and microwave included. 2019 - new roof. Storage shed available for use in back. Great area close to the square to enjoy dining and shopping. A must see!!