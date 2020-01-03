All apartments in McKinney
5108 Geranium Court

Location

5108 Geranium Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect rental home conveniently located near Eldorado and Lake Forest in McKinney and walking distance from Johnson Elementary is waiting for you! Come see this beautiful one story home with plenty of natural light throughout. As you enter, you will find an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Plenty of storage, large countertop bar, big backyard with a privacy fence, this home is ideal to entertain friends and family. The master bedroom is secluded and offers privacy from the two other bedrooms. Located in a cul-de-sac, and walking distance from the community pool. Fresh paint and new laminate floors throughout. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Geranium Court have any available units?
5108 Geranium Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Geranium Court have?
Some of 5108 Geranium Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Geranium Court currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Geranium Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Geranium Court pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Geranium Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5108 Geranium Court offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Geranium Court offers parking.
Does 5108 Geranium Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Geranium Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Geranium Court have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Geranium Court has a pool.
Does 5108 Geranium Court have accessible units?
No, 5108 Geranium Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Geranium Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Geranium Court has units with dishwashers.

