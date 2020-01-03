5108 Geranium Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect rental home conveniently located near Eldorado and Lake Forest in McKinney and walking distance from Johnson Elementary is waiting for you! Come see this beautiful one story home with plenty of natural light throughout. As you enter, you will find an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Plenty of storage, large countertop bar, big backyard with a privacy fence, this home is ideal to entertain friends and family. The master bedroom is secluded and offers privacy from the two other bedrooms. Located in a cul-de-sac, and walking distance from the community pool. Fresh paint and new laminate floors throughout. Come see it today!