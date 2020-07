Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Very nice upgraded single story house with hardwood floor. Updated granite kitchen countertop. Fireplace and ceiling fan in living area. Garage door opener and remote controllers. Open and Split floorplan. Nice neighborhood, easy access to Hwy 75 and shopping centers. Move in date: Aug. 1, 2020. Qualification: copy of driver's license, copy of most recent paystubs, completed and signed TAR lease app. for self employed, tax return needed. Showing is held up till after 10th of July.