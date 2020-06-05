All apartments in McKinney
Location

5101 Blackwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Check out this 3 Bed 2 Bath home in the beautiful Heatherwood subdivision located about 1 mile from HWY 380 Baylor Scott & White Hospital! 2019 roof and carpet! Open concept living family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning FP that opens to gourmet kitchen. The beautiful kitchen is highlighted with oak cabinets, black appliances, gas range, pantry, built in microwave, breakfast area with bar. Large split master bedroom has spacious bath including a garden tub, separate shower and WI closet. Backyard features covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining or grilling for friends in that spacious fenced yard. Prosper ISD. Community offers pool, playground and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

