5101 Blackwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Check out this 3 Bed 2 Bath home in the beautiful Heatherwood subdivision located about 1 mile from HWY 380 Baylor Scott & White Hospital! 2019 roof and carpet! Open concept living family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning FP that opens to gourmet kitchen. The beautiful kitchen is highlighted with oak cabinets, black appliances, gas range, pantry, built in microwave, breakfast area with bar. Large split master bedroom has spacious bath including a garden tub, separate shower and WI closet. Backyard features covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining or grilling for friends in that spacious fenced yard. Prosper ISD. Community offers pool, playground and much more!