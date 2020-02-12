508 Oak Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Breathtaking 1.5 story home on corner lot in Inwood Hills brings it all. Dream kitchen, 2 dining areas, mud room and impeccable ceiling detail. Open layout connects your large gourmet kitchen and spacious living room. Kitchen boasts ss appliances, granite countertops, and a huge island. Large dining area with beautiful tray ceiling is perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous custom paint in the master and second bedroom make this house truly one-of-a-kind. Spa-like master bath with large garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Upstairs media room with wet bar is the perfect place for movie night or just relaxing. Beautifully landscaped backyard with kid’s playhouse and large patio for outdoor dining and relaxing.