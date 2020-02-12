All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019

508 Oak Point Drive

508 Oak Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

508 Oak Point Dr, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Breathtaking 1.5 story home on corner lot in Inwood Hills brings it all. Dream kitchen, 2 dining areas, mud room and impeccable ceiling detail. Open layout connects your large gourmet kitchen and spacious living room. Kitchen boasts ss appliances, granite countertops, and a huge island. Large dining area with beautiful tray ceiling is perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous custom paint in the master and second bedroom make this house truly one-of-a-kind. Spa-like master bath with large garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Upstairs media room with wet bar is the perfect place for movie night or just relaxing. Beautifully landscaped backyard with kid’s playhouse and large patio for outdoor dining and relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Oak Point Drive have any available units?
508 Oak Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Oak Point Drive have?
Some of 508 Oak Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Oak Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Oak Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Oak Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Oak Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 508 Oak Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Oak Point Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Oak Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Oak Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Oak Point Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Oak Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Oak Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Oak Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Oak Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Oak Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

