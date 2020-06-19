505 Park View Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LEASE this great UPDATED Home in McKinney only minutes from Hwy 75 and Towne Lake Park. You will be greeted by Wood Stairway Landing going up to the 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Enter the LARGE Living Room area with Wood Burning Fireplace and then onto the UPDATED Kitchen with gorgeous Granite Counter-tops and Island...REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy cooking in your Convection Oven and sitting in the Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. The Office Area downstairs could be used for 4th bedroom if desired.

Upstairs in the HUGE Master Suite you have a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet.

Pets on Case by Case Basis and possible discount for a 2-Year Lease.