All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 505 Park View Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
505 Park View Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

505 Park View Avenue

505 Park View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

505 Park View Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LEASE this great UPDATED Home in McKinney only minutes from Hwy 75 and Towne Lake Park. You will be greeted by Wood Stairway Landing going up to the 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Enter the LARGE Living Room area with Wood Burning Fireplace and then onto the UPDATED Kitchen with gorgeous Granite Counter-tops and Island...REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy cooking in your Convection Oven and sitting in the Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. The Office Area downstairs could be used for 4th bedroom if desired.
Upstairs in the HUGE Master Suite you have a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet.
Pets on Case by Case Basis and possible discount for a 2-Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Park View Avenue have any available units?
505 Park View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Park View Avenue have?
Some of 505 Park View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Park View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 Park View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Park View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Park View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 505 Park View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 Park View Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 Park View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Park View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Park View Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 Park View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 Park View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 Park View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Park View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Park View Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center