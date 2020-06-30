5028 Stonecrest Dr

Amenities

Welcome Home! We have a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 1935 sq ft of single story living! It's light and bright, well maintained & updated. Located on a quiet street in a family-friendly community in the center of McKinney. Open floorplan design with high ceilings. Modern kitchen with granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout, & tile in utility & bathrooms. Extended covered back patio makes for a great outdoor living area. 4th bedroom can be private study, exercise room, craft room or movie room. Access to gated community pool and playground. Walking distance to Mckinney Boyd HS. Easy access to 75, 121 and 380. Available on June 6th, 2020. For more information please contact the leasing team at 615-787-7949!