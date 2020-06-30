All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

5028 Stonecrest Dr

5028 Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Stonecrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home! We have a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 1935 sq ft of single story living! It's light and bright, well maintained & updated. Located on a quiet street in a family-friendly community in the center of McKinney. Open floorplan design with high ceilings. Modern kitchen with granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout, & tile in utility & bathrooms. Extended covered back patio makes for a great outdoor living area. 4th bedroom can be private study, exercise room, craft room or movie room. Access to gated community pool and playground. Walking distance to Mckinney Boyd HS. Easy access to 75, 121 and 380. Available on June 6th, 2020. For more information please contact the leasing team at 615-787-7949!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have any available units?
5028 Stonecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have?
Some of 5028 Stonecrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Stonecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Stonecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Stonecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 Stonecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Stonecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Stonecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5028 Stonecrest Dr has a pool.
Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5028 Stonecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Stonecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Stonecrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

