5021 Berkley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 1.5 Story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a media or game room upstairs.

Good Size kitchen, overlook into the living room. Granite counter-Top, Wood floor in the living room, tile finished in foyer, kitchen, laundry, and bathrooms. Good size laundry room. Large backyard, covered patio. There is great community pool, pond park and green belt in the community. It is minutes away from Sam Rayburn Tollway, close to 75 and Allen Mall Outlet. Prime location with easy access to the highway.

More Pictures will be available June 6th 2020