McKinney, TX
5021 Berkley Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:58 PM

5021 Berkley Drive

5021 Berkley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Berkley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1.5 Story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a media or game room upstairs.
Good Size kitchen, overlook into the living room. Granite counter-Top, Wood floor in the living room, tile finished in foyer, kitchen, laundry, and bathrooms. Good size laundry room. Large backyard, covered patio. There is great community pool, pond park and green belt in the community. It is minutes away from Sam Rayburn Tollway, close to 75 and Allen Mall Outlet. Prime location with easy access to the highway.
More Pictures will be available June 6th 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Berkley Drive have any available units?
5021 Berkley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Berkley Drive have?
Some of 5021 Berkley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Berkley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Berkley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Berkley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Berkley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5021 Berkley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Berkley Drive offers parking.
Does 5021 Berkley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Berkley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Berkley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5021 Berkley Drive has a pool.
Does 5021 Berkley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5021 Berkley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Berkley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Berkley Drive has units with dishwashers.

